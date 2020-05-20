Karan Johar is ‘obsessed’ with Fawad Khan, jokes Ranbir Kapoor: throwback

Fawad Khan is still loved deeply not just by his fans but also B-Town A-listers including Karan Johar

Fawad Khan has been reigning over the hearts of Pakistanis since his singing days but was introduced to his crazed fans across the border only after his Bollywood debut.

While his Bollywood days have long been put to rest owing to the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Humsafar heartthrob is still loved deeply not just by his fans but also B-Town A-listers.

A throwback interview of Karan Johar making rounds is a perfect example of Fawad’s popularity across the border as he gets picked over Bollywood’s beloved chocolate boy, Ranbir Kapoor.

As quoted by Times of India, the filmmaker during an interview with Neha Dhupia was asked to pick between his favourites – the Indian heartthrob and the Pakistani hero.

“I am going to go with Fawad because he is the new novelty and Ranbir knows I am going to go with Fawad,” replied Karan.

Earlier Ranbir too had confessed that KJo is a bit “obsessed” with Fawad as he gave more attention to him than his two leads in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

“You have no idea the kind of love he feel for him! Suddenly when he was on set, me and Anushka were pushed aside, and he’s giving Fawad direction and then slips on to me and Anushka, ‘Yeah, go ahead!’ But with Fawad, he was giving him layers, like his costume must be worked on, his hair should look perfect,” he said.