Nora Fatehi's hilarious attempt at the viral 'Pooja' meme steals hearts: WATCH

Nora Fatehi has recently become an integral part of the Indian film industry, so much so, that imagining Bollywood without her jaw dropping dance numbers is next to impossible.

Not just that, Fatehi has proved her mettle in acting as well.

The Street Dancer 3D actress recently shared a video, wherein she can be seen recreating the viral Pooja meme that became an internet sensation previously.

The actress plays a double role, giving her take on the famous scene between Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani from Bigg Boss.



She captioned the video, “Shit escalated real quick” and it really is surprising how quarantine is impacting every aspect of normal life in one way or another.



Nora Fatehi has appeared in a number of dance videos, including Dilbar and Ek To Kam Zindagani among many others.

She is frequently active on mainstream media and has been able to entertain her fans with videos and pictures even during times like these.