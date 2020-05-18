Divyanka credits her time management skills to her mother’s charm. Photo: The Indian Wire

Divyanka has been focusing on her home and its needs amid the harrowing pandemic. However with all the cooking and housework she and he husband have been dividing, she admits that she is beginning to miss her mother.

During an interview with Hindustan Times the actor was quoted saying, “My mother, Neelam Tripathi, is very creative and enterprising. I have realized that even in a lockdown, one can’t really lock my mother down.”

One of the many reasons Divyanka lauds her mother’s skill is because she is able to manage a number of activities with great precision. The Bharatnatyam dancer and yoga expert has always been able to fit her online academy classes into her routine effortlessly.

“While I feel great cooking simple recipes at home, she has been preparing yummy dishes as Dahi vadas and Jalebis often. I actually miss her presence. I wish I was with her at this time and could enjoy all the delicacies she has been making at home in Bhopal.”

Before concluding, she gave fans a glimpse into her mother’s routine, stating that although “people have become a bit laidback” during this time, her mother has maintained her schedule.

“We wake up aaram se (slowly), sleep in often but not my mother. She is always disciplined and wakes up on her usual time and completes her home chores, does her workout and has been doing for years without fail. Later, she manages work for her academy. Mum is constantly working and managing home and the new responsibilities at the academy but she never complains. She enjoys the process so nothing has changed for her at all in this lockdown. I learn a lot from her management skills, the way she balances things on the professional and personal front. I am always in awe of her.”