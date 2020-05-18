Shibani Dandekar slams trolls bashing her over attitude towards house help. Photo:Statesman

With COVID-19 leaving the public frazzled, many have turned social media into a den of hate and judgment. Just recently Shibani Dandekar was criticized and trolled over her alleged disrespectful attitude towards a maid.

However, even with hoards upon hoards of netizens flocking her Instagram, the star refuses to budge. According to Hindustan Times, Shibani believes “I don’t care what the trolls say on social media and I don’t always respond to them. But at times, I feel it’s important to put some people in place; they need to be told that their behaviour is out of order.”

She also went on to say, "It isn’t a place for you to be judged and criticised by others. This isn’t a platform for you to be nasty and vile. If you’re going to be that way, you’ll be blocked.”

The issue began when a video of Shibani making pasta was uploaded. During the course of the video the star asked her maid if she had boiled the pasta with a bit of salt in the mixture, when met with a negative response, Shibani showed her blatant disappointment in her maid, claiming, “Sunita, oh my God, I tell you. Now we’ll have to improvise.”

After the incident was blown out of proportion, Shibani claimed it was a joke and that she’s a complete “disaster in the kitchen” herself. “Humour is a huge part of the way I operate; if people can’t understand a joke then they should not follow me. I know where I’m coming from and the kind of relationship I’ve with the people I work with and they also understand.”

Shibani claimed that with the current world crisis looming over head, people should be more supportive. “At such a time, everyone is facing different challenges and worries, and are trying to get through the day in the best way possible. If a person wants to post fitness or grooming videos all day long, let them (do that). If you don’t want to see it, don’t look at it. But you can’t tell somebody how to live.”

“As long as you aren’t hurting anyone through your post, just do what makes you happy and what is important for you and ignore others.”