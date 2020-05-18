Sushmita Sen opens up about her Addison’s diagnosis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sushmita Sen recently wore her heart on her sleeve and opened up about her determination in fighting off a debilitating condition over the years.
Through a YouTube video the actor came clean about her health woes, stating that she suffers from an autoimmune disease called Addison’s disease.
She began by stating, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression.”
“The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll.”
“There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku.”
Praising the impact left by nunchak workouts, Sushmita wrote, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga.”