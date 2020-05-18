Sushmita Sen opens up about her Addison’s diagnosis back in 2014. Photo: Times of India

Sushmita Sen recently wore her heart on her sleeve and opened up about her determination in fighting off a debilitating condition over the years.

Through a YouTube video the actor came clean about her health woes, stating that she suffers from an autoimmune disease called Addison’s disease.

She began by stating, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression.”

“The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll.”

“There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku.”

Praising the impact left by nunchak workouts, Sushmita wrote, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga.”



