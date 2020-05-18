Wink girl Priya Prakash deletes her Instagram account

Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet phenomenon with her wink scene, has deactivated her Instagram account.



Priya, who became an internet sensation after a video of her winking from her debut 2017 film Oru Adaar Love. She had won the hearts of her millions of fans with the endearing clip and became an internet sensation overnight.

However, now, the Malayalam actress has upset her fans by deactivating her Instagram account.

She has more than 7 million followers on photo-video sharing platform.

Speculations are rife that Priya deactivated her Instagram handle because of the increase in online abuse and trolls.

However, a source said that Priya had apparently decided to take a temporary break from social media and the actress will be back when she feels like.