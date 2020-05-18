Meghan and Harry to keep Frogmore Cottage as British base after starting repayments

Harry and Meghan Markle are making sure to keep Frogmore Cottage under their ownership

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have rocked Los Angeles’s real estate world ever since they relocated.

However, despite keeping their eyes open for golden opportunities of snagging away some of Hollywood’s hottest properties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making sure to keep their previous home of Frogmore Cottage under their ownership.

As per the latest news from the Sussex family, the couple has started repayment of the abode across the pond from their current location.

A report by the Mail on Sunday claims the two started paying rent last month: “It has been quietly arranged for the couple to start paying rent on the property, beginning last month.”

The report further states that the pair’s monthly payment constitute, "a 'rental-plus' agreement in which they pay more than what the commercial rate would be, enabling them to pay down those building costs with the excess."

After announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, the couple had intended to pay back for the cost of the cottage which reportedly had been built for around $3.1million from British taxpayer’s money.