How Shah Rukh Khan and the Bachchans gave Hrithik Roshan the cold shoulder on K3G set

Bollywood’s super hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham brought some of the biggest names in the industry together on screen.

However, while all may seem rosy in front of the camera, things were poles apart behind the scenes as reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan had given the cold shoulder to Hrithik Roshan.

Director of the film Karan Johar wrote in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, that the negativity on sets had irked him quite a lot.

The tensions started when Hrithik was rising to fame and was the talk of town over his hit debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, while SRK’s previous two films hadn’t worked out. This led to talk of a comparison between the two actors, and thereby some strains in their relationship on sets.

"It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh's films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there. When I'd signed him, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai hadn't released. But by the time we started shooting in September 2000, it was already a certified blockbuster after its release in January that year,” he wrote.

"The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding.

“See, the Bachchans didn't have that equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh.

“So I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other— he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot.

“And Hrithik, anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He's not the most people-friendly person. Now he's become a lot better," he added.