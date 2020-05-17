Khushi Kapoor opens up about her experiences fighting off negativity and bullying

Khushi Kapoor recently followed in her sister’s footsteps and released a ‘quarantine tape’ like Janhvi Kapoor, giving insight into her personality and who she is as a human being.

The video is compiled with a montage of pictures featuring Khushi, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor.

During the video, Khushi reveals what it is like to be a ‘normal 19-year-old girl’ as “I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it.”

She also revealed that as a result of all of the criticism she got at a young age, she ended up developing ‘self-esteem issues and insecurities’.



She was also quoted saying, “People still [expletive] on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress.”

Before signing off however, she admitted that in time she learned how to love herself. “You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say [expletive] it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it.”