Sat May 16, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 16, 2020

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 16, 2020

Thousands of people sent birthday greetings to Vicky Kaushal who turned 32 on Saturday. But it was Katrina Kaif's wish to  the actor which got highlighted in the local media.

Kartina Kaif, who has been reportedly dating the actor, sent her birthday wish though Instagram stories.

The Bharat actress, who has also dated Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the past, used her Instagram stories to wish Vicky Kaushal on his birthday.

The actor spent his birthday at his home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It's been a while since rumors regarding their romance has been doing the rounds, but the they have neither denied nor confirmed them publicly.

