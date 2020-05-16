Sajal Ali looks ethereal in latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who is spending quality time with family amid lockdown, has shared an endearing picture of herself with a thought-provoking caption.
Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared an adorable photo of herself sitting in a car and looking back.
She wrote, “I don’t look back unless there’s a good view!”
The actress looked ethereal in the latest photo.
Sajal Ali tied the knot to Ahad Raza Mir in March.
Earlier, she received love and praise from her mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir.
Samra turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Sajal and wrote a beautiful caption. She said “Lucky to be In Quarantine with my bahut pyari Sajal who is my best friend too.”
“Best Ramazan ever,” she added.
Sajal, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir and family, shares a great bond with mother-in-law Samra.