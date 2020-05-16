Sajal Ali looks ethereal in latest photo

Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who is spending quality time with family amid lockdown, has shared an endearing picture of herself with a thought-provoking caption.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared an adorable photo of herself sitting in a car and looking back.

She wrote, “I don’t look back unless there’s a good view!”

The actress looked ethereal in the latest photo.



Sajal Ali tied the knot to Ahad Raza Mir in March.

Earlier, she received love and praise from her mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir.

Samra turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Sajal and wrote a beautiful caption. She said “Lucky to be In Quarantine with my bahut pyari Sajal who is my best friend too.”

“Best Ramazan ever,” she added.



Sajal, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir and family, shares a great bond with mother-in-law Samra.