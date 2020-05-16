close
Sat May 16, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 16, 2020

'We can't stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives': Shah Rukh Khan's lockdown lessons

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 16, 2020
“We can’t stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives,” Shah Rukh Khan shares lockdown lessons

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is spending quality time with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and sons Aaryan and AbRam amid coronavirus pandemic, has shared his lockdown lessons.

The Raees actor turned to Instagram and said that "we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.”

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown lessons...

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

“We really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up,” he said and added “we can’t stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.”

Khan continued that “we can laugh with those we fought so hard…..and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.”

Concluding his lessons, Shah Rukh Khan said, “And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!”

