When Aishwarya Rai's final walk after getting crowned Miss World stunned everyone

Aishwarya Rai took home the coveted Miss World crown back in 1994 and charmed everyone across the globe with her timeless beauty and poise.

Recently, an old video of the Bollywood beauty taking her final walk after winning the massive pageant has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral of late.

In the clip, Ash can be seen looking stunningly gorgeous, clad in traditional attire while walking the ramp with utmost flare and confidence, wearing the glitzy Miss World crown.

In 1995, Ash handed over her crown to Jacqueline Aguilera.



Currently, she has signed Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film where she will be essaying a negative role.

The film also stars Vikram Prabhu and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.