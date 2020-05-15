Hrithik Roshan reveals his favourite film from 90s

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has revealed that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Karan Arjun is his favourite film from 90s.



The War 2 actor revealed this a day after Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and others turned to social media and talked about their favourite films from 90s.

Hrithik Roshan, who is spending quality time with his children amid the lockdown, turned to Twitter and commented on Abhishek’s tweet saying “Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN.”

He went on to say,” It was the first film I experienced from scripting, assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy.”

Earlier, Bachchan had said, “Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove.”