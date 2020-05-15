Raj Kapoor was ‘devastated’ after Nargis got married to Sunil Dutt: blast from the past

Late Indian actor, producer and director Raj Kapoor’s love story with Nargis is not hidden and people can never forget his epic saga with the co-star.



According to a report by Pinkvilla, Raj Kapoor and Nargis met in 1945 when the actress was merely 20 years old and Raj was 22 years old.

The lovebirds collaborated in film Aag in 1948. They grew closer after being paired up in many films and the actress was totally committed to him.

Nargis was also loved very much by Raj Kapoor and he had told her several times that he would tie the knot to her, however, the problem was Raj Kapoor was already married and father of kids.

Nargis started to feel that Raj Kapoor was not paying attention to her after nine years of their relationship and she signed film Mother India in 1957 alongside Sunil Dutt.

Raj Kapoor was hurt badly with the decision of Nargis and once in an interview he had said that Nargis had cheated him by singing the film with Sunil.

The report further says that Sunil Dutt was injured and admitted to hospital while saving the life of Nargis when the set caught fire while shooting for Mother India.

The incident brought Nargis and Sunil closer and they fell in love and got married in 1958.

Indian media report claimed that Raj was ‘devastated’ on hearing the news about Nargis and Sunil’s marriage.

After the marriage of Nargis, Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Kapoor had revealed that Raj would come home drunk every night, cry and collapse in the bathtub.