Sia Kate claims she went 'dizzy’ when Harry Styles flirted with her

Singer Sia Kate has revealed that Harry Styles flirted with her when he was just 21 – and it had her pretty flustered.

The Cheap Thrills' hitmaker claimed that Harry, 26, has 'got some moves' as she opened up about meeting him. 'That little chap has some moves because he’s got swag. He got me when I was like 35, and he was 21. I know, I got dizzy,' she added.



In conversation with Magazine, Sia revealed: "I’ve heard it from a lot of girls. ‘He’s got the smooth moves because he’s a charming young chappy. But certainly I felt like I went bright red."

Sia, 44, said also opened up about her relationship with her friend Diplo, saying, now she is a mum, she doesn’t have time for a relationship.