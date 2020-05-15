close
Fri May 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 15, 2020

Dua Lipa attends family dinner with boyfriend Anwar Hadid on sister's birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 15, 2020

Singer Dua Lipa  and her beau Anwar Hadid visited her parents' home for dinner on Thursday to celebrate her sister Rina's 19th birthday.

Dua Lipa seems to have broken the rules once again as she attended a family barbecue to surprise her sister Rina on her day.

'The New Rules' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the celebration, which showed herself and Anwar mingling with her family at their home.

View this post on Instagram

RINA 19!!!

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on


