COVID-19 infection increasing among dialysis, transplant, and cancer patients: SIUT

KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) said Thursday a surge was seen in COVID-19 infections in dialysis, transplant, and cancer patients at the health facility.

"Due to the spread in the community last week, 55 additional patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer have been admitted in SIUT overwhelming our capacity," it said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, these patients are immunosuppressed and therefore contact infections readily and frequently and have to be protected vigorously; an example in hand is COVID-19."

SIUT treats over 16000 patients whose immunity is compromised because of the disease or treatment, including, over 6,000 registered dialysis patients who visit twice or thrice a week. "To date, 41 dialysis patients are under treatment for COVID-19 and at least two patients are being diagnosed daily."

Meanwhile, around "20 to 22" transplant patients are infected with COVID-19 who are getting vigorous treatment including high regimen immunosuppression, the SIUT said.



"SIUT has marshalled its team to provide urgent treatment for this special group of patients of dialysis, transplant, and cancer, which requires prolonged intensive care," it said.

“Presently 10 centres (public and private) have been established in Karachi for the treatment of COVID-19 patients along with ventilator support. This will help SIUT to concentrate on this select group of COVID-19 patients on dialysis, post-transplant, and cancer more effectively who require specialised treatment due to their immunocompromised status".