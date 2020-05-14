Katrina Kaif’s spot-on dating advice for women after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina can be seen giving some spot-on advice for girls after split with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s relationship did not end on the most cordial note.

In fact, even years down the line, their breakup remains one of the messiest in Bollywood. Recalling the time the past paramours parted ways, Katrina can be seen giving some spot-on advice for all girls who have been in similar situations.

During an interview prior to the release of her first film with Salman Khan, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Katrina said: "In my opinion, a woman's sense of self-worth should come from within herself and not her man."

"If your man leaves you for another woman, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's your fault. If it doesn't happen, perhaps, it's never meant to be,” she continued.

"I still believe in the concept of a knight in shining armour and stuff that fairy tales are made of. So, it would have to be love, not lust,” she added.