Aishwarya Rai’s throwback picture with Camila Cabello stuns fans

Aishwarya Rai established herself as an actor par excellence with acting stints not just in Bollywood, but Hollywood also.



The starlet is a veteran at the Cannes Film Festival and along with having the title of former Miss World, is also considered as a global icon.

A throwback picture of the ravishing actress alongside Cuban singer Camila Cabelo is going viral on the internet of late, wherein she can be seen all-smiles with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her daughter are smiling warmly for the camera, Cabello, on the other hand, is seen making a quirky face by sticking her tongue out.

The picture is from when Ash attended the Paris Fashion Week last year reportedly.

While Ash and Aaradhya can be seen twinning in black leather jackets, Cabello can be seen donning a yellow top and blue jeans.

