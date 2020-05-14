Madhuri Dixit's son Arin's unseen pictures take internet by storm

Madhuri Dixit is a mother of two sons, Arin and Ryan, who she shares with husband Dr Sriram Nene.

The star kids have inherited immense charm and poise from their exceptionally good-looking parents and a few pictures doing the rounds on the internet show how Madhuri's elder son Arin is one handsome chap.

A few days ago, the actress shared a video of herself in which she can be seen practicing dance steps while her son Arin is seen playing the tabla.

At the end of the video, Arin is seen learning some dance steps from mom Madhuri which leaves her in splits.



"Quarantine is making all of us do things that we've always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri," she captioned the video.









