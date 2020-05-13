Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife spills the beans on the reality of co-parenting amid lockdown. Photo: India

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife recently moved back in in order to co-live and parent their two sons, and just recently, the megastar’s ex decided to wear her heart on her sleeve and reveal the nitty gritty.

While writing for Vogue, she dubbed this experience an “intelligent and soulful” move, writing, “We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure.”

She revealed that her entire family has created a list of fun activities which she calls ‘quarantivities’, “the idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through.”

In the evening, the family gets together for innovative workout sessions which are enjoyed under the gaze of the ‘best trainer on the planet’ Hrithik Roshan.

This experience in general has allowed the entire family to turn inwards and be more introspective towards their life goals. “It’s a wake-up call for all of us to learn from, as well as an awakening to look at things from a different point of view. To cherish the bond that we share with our loved ones and work colleagues. To strive to be in service of people when and where we can, and to practice selfless and random acts of kindness, and to be more mindful of those around us. And to give more time to making beautiful memories.”

Before concluding, Hrithik’s ex Sussanne, admitted that she wishes for the world to be different in the future so that families “will spend more time discovering one another and people, in general, will want to be closer.”