16 people lost lives to coronavirus in past 24 hours: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah reported that the coronavirus claimed 16 lives across the province in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 234.

The CM Sindh, in a statement, said that 4,223 tests were conducted yesterday, out of which 731 came positive.

“103,340 tests have been conducted so far out of which 13,341 are positive,” he said.

The CM Sindh said that currently 10,272 patients are undertreatment for the virus, adding that 919 are in isolation centres, while 513 are at hospitals.

“The good news is that 606 patients have returned home after making a recovery,” said Shah, adding that so far 2,835 patients have recovered from the COVID-19.

Speaking on the situation in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that the port city reported 585 new cases.

Presenting a breakdown of the cases in Karachi, the CM Sindh said that 140 cases were reported in the East district, 127 in South and 116 in Malir.

Central district reported 85 new cases while West and Korangi have 60 and 57 new infections, respectively, he added.

In Sindh, Shah said that Larkana has 24 new cases, Hyderabad 22, and Ghotki has 14 new infections of the virus.

He said that among the deceased, 76% are men while 24% are females, while 22.5% of the patients are above the age of 81.

Shah said those in the age range of 51 to 60 years made 4.6% of the total deaths, while those from 61 to 70 constituted 8.5% of the toll.