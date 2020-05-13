Alaya F on covering up her abs with ‘prosthetic belly’ in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. Photo: Instagram

Alaya F’s delve into Bollywood was met with a large amount of praise and lauded for its impact. However, many would consider the actor’s debut to be sort of unusual due to her having to wear a “real-looking, prosthetic belly” during the course of shooting.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror the actor shared one of the best compliments she received during that time, stating, “That I looked cute with a pregnant belly. It was a very real-looking, heavy prosthetic belly which gave me a backache. I was excited about getting pregnant till I realised the abs I’d taken months to acquire would be covered up.”

Alaya believes Jawaani Jaaneman was the most perfect first film, claiming, “Not one criticism for my performance; it was too good to be true! So then, the hunt began for one bad review, even among the YouTube trolls.”

During the course of the interview she admitted to her manager that she wishes to be overworked during the project, however everything ended up coming at a huge standstill for her as a result of the lockdown, “there was a lot of guilt associated with being unproductive. Now, there’s no choice, so I’m working on my art, cleaning out cupboards, learning to play the piano and cook.”