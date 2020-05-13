Adele ‘embarrassed’ and ‘self-conscious over attention on her weight loss

Vocal powerhouse Adele sent shockwaves with her dramatic weight loss transformation, instantly becoming the talk of town.

And all that attention seems to have had a negative affect on the Hello crooner as she now finds herself reportedly ‘embarrassed’ and ‘self-conscious.’

As per a source cited by Heat magazine, “Adele is finding the attention very embarrassing. She admits that although she may now look the best she ever has, she still gets incredibly self-conscious about her appearance.”

“She sometimes finds it hard to believe that she looks as good as people say she does. She says she’s shocked when she looks in the mirror, but she’s really enjoying buying so many new clothes,” the grapevine added.

“She is having a blast trying things on – from skimpy dresses to statement red-carpet creations. It’s like she’s making up for lost time, and she’s spent thousands of dollars,” the source went on.

The singer took the internet by storm after her birthday post on Instagram, in which debuted her new appearance wearing a black mini-dress.





Earlier, experts had claimed that the singer’s transformation may have been made possible through additional cosmetic procedures.

Board-certified dermatologic surgeon, Dr. Howard Sobel told Page Six: “Given her weight loss, she would have also lost facial volume, leading her features to droop.”

“Since she looks fresh-faced and wrinkle-free, I suspect that she has had fillers in multiple facial areas, including her nasolabial folds and Botox on the upper third of her face,” he added.