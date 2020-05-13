Kate Middleton ‘never considered herself as pretty’: royal biographer Katie Nicholl

Kate Middleton during her relationship with William had to face numerous nasty comments

Kate Middleton has been getting hailed widely for embodying grace and elegance with not just her royal duties but also in her role as a mother.

And despite being a strong role model for many, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly might not have the same level of confidence in herself than what is shown by other people.

Having a non-royal background, the duchess during her relationship with William had to face numerous nasty comments about herself at the hands of press. And in 2007, when the couple parted ways for a brief period, many thought it was for the best as Kate had been “too middle class” for the prince.

This led to insecurities getting developed as royal biographer Katie Nicholl once wrote that the duchess had been ‘insecure’ about the way she looks.

“Even though she had secured the most sought-after boy at St. Andrews, she never gloated,” Nicholl wrote.

“She was actually quite insecure about her looks and never considered herself pretty; she was very sweet and very shy,” she added.