Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend endured media scrutiny just like Meghan Markle

Florence Brudenell-Bruce opened up about her short-lived romance with Harry

It seems that Meghan Markle isn’t the only partner of Prince Harry getting pestered by the press.

The Duke of Sussex’s ex-girlfriend Florence Brudenell-Bruce is recalling the quite similar and ‘terrifying’ way she was scrutinized by the media while she was dating the prince.

The model opened up about her short-lived romance with Harry that became the talk of town and subsequently caused quite a few problems for her.

“What it was like to be under that focus I found it really terrifying. I made a decision quite quickly that it wasn’t the right thing for me," she told Tatler magazine.

I have utmost respect for anyone who does live in that spotlight, but it left me with a total fear of the camera,” she added.

Prior to the prince, Florence was linked to Henry St. George, whom she is now married to. Harry and the model had been together back in 2011 for a brief period of two months.