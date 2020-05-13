Is Shah Rukh Khan the reason Aamir Khan no longer attends award shows

Award shows in Bollywood have been for long tainted with some controversy about not honouring the deserving and being ‘staged.’

And perhaps that is the reason many megastars keep themselves away from the entire drama. This includes the likes of Aamir Khan who has reportedly been skipping the shows apparently because of fellow industry insider Shah Rukh Khan.

As per reports, the Taare Zameen Par actor used to be a regular at these shows in the beginning of his career in 1993. However during the 1995 Filmfare Awards, it all took a U-turn.

SRK bagged a prize for Dil Wale Dulhaniya Lay Jainge, beating Aamir for his performance in Rangeela despite the latter getting showered with an abundance of praise.

The 3 Idiots actor has in the past many times admitted that he no longer values these shows and is not interested in attending them.