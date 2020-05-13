Dua Lipa offers update on collabs with Miley Cyrus and Normani



Dua Lipa revealed her plans for some future music releases on Monday night, confirming that there a deluxe edition of 'Future Nostalgia' coming out.

The singer, during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', said of a song she recorded with Normani, which apparently didn't make the original album, 'You might hear [it] soon.'

Sharing the status of her upcoming collaborative tracks with Miley Cyrus, Dua revealed: "We actually ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different. But we actually hadn't had the chance to get back in and work on something new, so hopefully we'll do something I guess once quarantine is over and we can all hang out again. We're hoping to do that."

Dua also admitted that after meeting her current boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, at a barbecue, she slid into his DMs, and that's how their relationship began.

Last week, Lipa said that she hoped to work with more female producers in the future. She explained how all-male studio environments can be “intimidating” for younger artists.