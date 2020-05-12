close
Tue May 12, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 12, 2020

Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's luxurious home in New Delhi

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, May 12, 2020
Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s luxurious home in New Delhi

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is in self-isolation with husband Anand Ahuja amid coronavirus pandemic, shared glimpses of her luxurious home in New Delhi on Instagram.

Posting photos on the photo-video sharing platform, the Neerja actress treated her fans with an inside look of her beautiful home with the caption ‘Snapshots of Quarantine’.

The couple last week celebrated their second wedding anniversary after returning from London in March.

Take a tour of Sonam Kapoor and Anand’s luxurious home here:

Reading non stop...

