Federal cabinet to review coronavirus situation in country

The federal cabinet will meet today to review the economic and political situation emerging from the coronavirus crisis.

The cabinet, which will meet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be presented with the election reforms report. It will also approve the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy and the Economic Coordination Committee.

The cabinet will also approve the appointment of the members of the National Commission on the Status of Women. It will also approve the extension of the submission of applications for enlisting in the NIFT.

In the last cabinet meeting, the body gave the go ahead to ease the nationwide lockdown after May 9.