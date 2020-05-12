Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's plans on having a baby: All you need to know

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin sparked rumours about a baby being on the cards

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been toying with the feelings of their fans about their plans on starting a family.

And while the two have earlier sparked rumours about a baby being on the cards for them, it seems they are in no rush to welcome another member into their lives.

A source spilled the beans to HollywoodLife about the power couple’s plans on having a baby and it appears that won’t be happening anytime soon.

“Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they’re not anywhere near trying for a baby right now. “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby,” said the insider.

“They both love kids and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings,” they added.

“[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now,” the grapevine concluded.

Currently the couple is in quarantine in Ontario, Canada, surrounded by the Yummy singer’s younger siblings -- Allie, 12, Jazmyn, 11, Jaxon, 10 and Bay, one.