Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's plans on having a baby: All you need to know

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been toying with the feelings of their fans about their plans on starting a family.
And while the two have earlier sparked rumours about a baby being on the cards for them, it seems they are in no rush to welcome another member into their lives.
A source spilled the beans to HollywoodLife about the power couple’s plans on having a baby and it appears that won’t be happening anytime soon.
“Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they’re not anywhere near trying for a baby right now. “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby,” said the insider.
“They both love kids and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings,” they added.
“[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now,” the grapevine concluded.
Currently the couple is in quarantine in Ontario, Canada, surrounded by the Yummy singer’s younger siblings -- Allie, 12, Jazmyn, 11, Jaxon, 10 and Bay, one.