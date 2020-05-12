Taapsee Pannu opens up about her family's thoughts on her boyfriend Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu revealed that if her family did not like her partner, he relationship would not work

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about her relationship and her boyfriend’s equation with her family.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Pink actor revealed that if her family did not like her partner, badminton player Mathias Boe, the relationship would not work.

“I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do,” she said.

“There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future),” she added.

Taapsee’s mother Nirmaljeet Pannu also chimed in saying: “Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her.”