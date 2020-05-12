Sussanne Khan opens up about maintaining serenity with Hrithik Roshan while co-parenting

Sussanne Khan has been co-parenting her two boys with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, and that too, quite successdfully.



While talking to Vogue, Sussanne opened up about what it’s like to co-parent with Roshan.

She revealed, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another."

The interior designer also shed light on the activities the family does together in quarantine.

“On the first day itself, we sat together and created a list of ‘quarantivities’,” she said.

“What I enjoy the most is the one hour reading time we’ve set aside for ourselves. It was Hrithik’s idea that we should do this, sit together silently in the same room and read our individual books, at least five times a week."

"Around 6pm each day, we have our innovative workout sessions, all planned skilfully by the best trainer on the planet—Hrithik! Some days we focus on core training, other days on functional training or cardio. We earnestly follow the sets he gives us and the burst of endorphins post these sessions has helped us greatly to not just stay healthy, but happy as well,” Sussanne added.