Fans find new 'Avengers: Endgame' theory heartbreaking

A fan theory about an "Avengers: Endgame" scene is doing the round on social media.

Digital Spy reported that the theory came to light when someone asked a question about a scene involving Hulk.

"Did Hulk visit the Soul World when he used the Infinity Gauntlet?" the question read.

The question is about a scene in which Hulk says he was unable to bring Shield Agent Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow back to life along with all those who died of Thanos' snap because he lost his life in different circumstances.

The theory suggests that Hulk knows this because he visited the "Soul World" after using the Gauntlet and met Natasha who told him the fact herself.

It's been a year since "Avengers: Endgame" hit cinemas across the world and went on to and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, but there are still some mysteries enveloping the film hat fans are still trying to solve.



