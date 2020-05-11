Victoria once punched David Beckham over claims of him cheating on her

Victoria Beckham confessed in her 2001-biography Learning to Fly that she had punched David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham have been serving major couple goals but the initial days of their relationship was filled with lots of struggle.

The fashion designer had once confessed in her 2001-biography Learning to Fly that she had punched the footballer back when they were engaged, over claims of him cheating on her while she was pregnant with their eldest child, Brooklyn –now 21.



The athlete had called up his fiancé to inform him that he was accused of kissing another woman while she was touring with the Spice Girls.

She wrote that she "went straight up to him and just swung at him, punched him. I hadn’t planned it. I hadn’t punched anybody before. Just instinct.”

"I just felt angry and hurt,” she added.

She further wrote that she and David both suffered suicidal thoughts during that phase all the while her fiancé tried to prove his innocence.

The pair was eventually able to smooth things out after they flew away to Lake Como in Italy. After that, the two eventually decided to tie the knot four months after welcoming their son Brooklyn on July 4, 1999.