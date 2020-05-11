Sunny Leone moves to USA with amid pandemic

Sunny Leone moves out to USA with kids in toe amid pandemic. Photo: Instagram

Sunny Leone’s Instagram post for Mother’s Day warmed the hearts of thousands across the globe. The actor appears to have dashed off to the US amid the COVID-19 scare.

With the pandemic reaching record high, parents across the world are leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to protect their children from COVID-19.

Despite a governmental ensued two month lockdown, fresh cases are constantly being reported and with the threat of constant looming danger right under her nose, it appears Sunny moved her children away in attempt to protect themselves from the crisis.

She took to her Instagram to announce the news, stating, "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!"



