Katrina Kaif shares her strongest memory from childhood on Mother’s Day

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a super cute throwback photo of herself with her mother Suzanne Turquotte on Mother’s Day.



Sharing her strongest memory with her mother, Katrina wrote, “My mama... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom.”

The Sooryavanshi actress further wrote, “my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my mom’s waist.”

Katrina and her mother looked all smiling in the throwback photo. The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on Instagram.



Other Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan also turned to social media and shared heartfelt posts on Mother’s Day to shower love on their mothers.