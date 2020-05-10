Taapsee Pannu stresses on the significance of schools

Taapsee Pannu believes school plays ‘an important part in shaping’ you. Photo: Scroll.in



Taapsee Pannu recently wore her heart on her sleeve as she spoke about the impact left by her teachers in morphing her into the person she has just become today.

"I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn't miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things," the actress recalled.

Taapsee is of the opinion that "school does play an important part in shaping up your personality and your teachers are the ‘karigars' moulding the raw stones we all are."

Before signing off the star stated, "I don't know if it's because I've been a nerdy kid or coz I'm grateful to my teachers for letting me shape up all aspects of my personality equally, that I keep going back to my childhood time n again.”