Kangana Ranaut wins hearts with emotional poem on Mother’s Day

Kangana Ranaut's heartfelt poem for her mother on Mother’s Day leaves fans in awe

Kangana Ranaut’s warmhearted and personalized Mother’s Day poem caught the eyes of fans across the globe. The actress wrote the emotionally-driven poem to narrate the journey of a child’s life and how their mother is their only source of comfort at that time.

Kangana began by stating, “I'm your longing for life, When I first arose in your young heart...Your eyes gleamed with hope, When I came to your womb as a single cell, You breathed to give me life, You ate to give me blood, And then you cut me off from you And gave me to the world,"

the actress went on to write, "A piece of you, Outside of you, Lost and looking for you, I traveled the world, But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb, And then I went to my own heart...I found you mother, I found you there...You arise in my heart, As a desire, As a longing...for life, I'm your longing for life.”



