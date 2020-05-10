Salman Khan opens up on his secret to productivity amid lockdown. Photo: National Herald

While a majority of the population has been catching up on some sleep and series, it appears Salman Khan has been productively hammering away a number of different projects.

The actor is currently housebound in his Panvel farmhouse keeping himself entertained with Waluscha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Nitin Madhok, among others.

During an interview with Waluscha De Souza , Salman spoke at length about the lockdown and his experiences sharing living space.

He was quoted saying, “I wanted to spend time with my family but my mother Salma and sister Arpita Khan and her kids have now gone home to Mumbai.” However, in an attempt to keep him simultaneously busy and amused at this time, the actor revealed that he is working on the launch of his song Pyaar Karona from Tere Bina.

During the course of the interview, Salman also spoke about his history in the industry, admitting,“I have been working since I was fifteen and a half. I am fortunate that despite the time when my films were flopping and my career was not going as expected, I kept working. Now that all of you are here, I am trying to work.”

His newly released YouTube channel is also something which was on his bucket list for quite some time. The actor revealed that he will be releasing music on the channel, the kind which normally does not go well with movies.

Before signing off the star also revealed that the production cost for Tere Bina was his “cheapest production” to date. “Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in my mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time.”

“It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said. However, it was not easy to edit the track. Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser.”



