Piers Morgan to ‘dial down’ the anger towards Meghan Markle, admitting he went ‘too far’

Piers Morgan has been up in arms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since they cut off ties with the British royal family.

However, it looks like may have finally realized that he had been a bit too harsh with the Duchess of Sussex as he admitted to having taken his comments on her “too far.”

During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, he said he might bring a change in the way he discusses the Sussex pair in the future.

He confessed that in hindsight, he would “dial down” the criticism on the 38-year-old Suits actor.

“It’s probably not wise, if you’re a columnist, to make things too personal,” he said after claiming that she ‘ghosted’ their former friendship.

“Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely.”

The host of Good Morning Britain has been slammed previously for holding a ‘personal vendetta’ against Meghan as the two had previously been friends for a brief period.

Earlier, the broadcaster pointed his guns at the new LA residents and freshly-exited members of the royal family as he took a dig at the two for exiting the UK in times of crisis.

“I’ve got to hand it to the Royal Family, the ones who stayed in the country. “I’ve got to hand it to them and say they’ve done a great job of what they should be doing, which is just being comforters and consolers for the nation, stable and calm,” he said on Good Morning Britain earlier on Tuesday.

He had also blasted the couple as he turned to Twitter with an outrageous statement about their new charity.

Responding to the news of the Sussex pair announcing their new humanitarian organization named Archewell, after their son, Morgan said: “Total number of [expletive] the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0.”