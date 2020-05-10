Ranveer Singh was told he wasn’t good looking enough to make it big in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh faced his fair share of rejection as his path was no bed of roses either

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has catapulted to fame ever since he made his debut in the industry.

However, before he bagged acclaim, the actor faced his fair share of rejection as his path was no bed of roses either.

And while he is now regarded as one of the most good looking actors in B-Town, that wasn’t always the case. During his early days, Ranveer was turned down by many directors over his appearance.

The actor had opened up about that earlier during an interview with Komal Natha.

“Initially, I faced rejection on the basis of how I looked not so much because of my ability. I was told that I wasn't very good looking or conventional maybe I wasn't fair or tall enough. There was a time I landed a bunch of gigs but I decided to pass them on to gamble and wait for something bigger and I don't really know why but these were decent opportunities that I was letting go,” he said.

“It's just a matter of the mind where I am always being honest with myself while also having a fun time. If I always do the right things with my heart and soul, there is nothing to worry about or regret,” he added.

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83, which have been pushed back owing to the coronavirus pandemic.