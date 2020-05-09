Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone’s throwback video playing tennis wins hearts

A throwback video of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan playing tennis with Deepika Padukone is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.



Deepika shared the video from the sets of film Piku, that hit the screens on May 8, 2015.

Irrfan Khan shared the screen with Deepika in Piku along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Remembering Irrfan Khan as Piku completed five years of its release, Deepika turned to Instagram and shared the video with caption “please come back! #iirfankhan” with a broken heart emoji.

On Friday, Deepika shared a throwback photo with co-star Irrfan and dedicated the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye from the film to the late actor.



She also wrote, “Rest in peace my dear friend.”



