close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 9, 2020

Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone’s throwback video playing tennis wins hearts

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 09, 2020
Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone’s throwback video playing tennis wins hearts

A throwback video of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan playing tennis with Deepika Padukone is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.

Deepika shared the video from the sets of film Piku, that hit the screens on May 8, 2015.

Irrfan Khan shared the screen with Deepika in Piku along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Remembering Irrfan Khan as Piku completed five years of its release, Deepika turned to Instagram and shared the video with caption “please come back! #iirfankhan” with a broken heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

please come back! #irrfankhan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On Friday, Deepika shared a throwback photo with co-star Irrfan and dedicated the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye from the film to the late actor.

She also wrote, “Rest in peace my dear friend.”

View this post on Instagram

लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में पल में रुला दिया पल में हसा के फिर रह गये हम जी राहो में थोड़ा सा पानी है रंग है थोड़ी सी छावो है चुभती है आँखो में धूप ये खुली दिशाओ में और दर्द भी मीठा लगे सब फ़ासले ये कम हुए ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में थोड़ी सी बेरूख़ी जाने दो थोड़ी सी ज़िंदगी लाखो स्वालो में ढूंधू क्या थक गयी ये ज़मीन है जो मिल गया ये आस्मा तो आस्मा से मांगू क्या ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो -Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


Latest News

More From Bollywood