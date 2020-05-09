Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez all set to release their song 'Tere Bina'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, after coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona, shot Tere Bina also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez at his Panvel farmhouse during the ongoing lockdown.



The Bharat actor and Jacqueline revealed the details of the song in an Instagram chat with Waluscha De Sousa.

According to Salman Khan, song Tere Bina is his cheapest production till date and it took four days in its shooting.

Khan shared the video of interview also featuring Tere Bina co-star Jacqueline on his Instagram handle.

Salman said the song will be released separately as it was not able to be incorporated in any of his films.



“The song was already in my mind so I thought of releasing it at this time,” the Dabanng actor went on to say.

Jacqueline also revealed that it was so simple to shoot for the song at farmhouse because there were only three people.



Salman is all set to release Tere Bina on his YouTube channel on Sunday. The teaser of the song is ready, Khan revealed.