Kajol reveals the true essence of motherhood for mother’s day 2020. Photo: Times of India

With two decades of film experience under her belt, Kajol has always been able to manage the needs of her kids Nysa and Yug alongside her demanding career.

However, despite her Bollywood success, Kajol opened up about her kids and revealed that they have no interest in watching her films for two distinct reasons.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed that although her kids are movie junkies, they haven’t seen her work. One reason is that she does not think she has worked on enough films and also because her kids believe she cries too much.

She was quoted saying, “Both my kids love to watch films but haven’t seen many of mine. Firstly, because I haven’t made that many, and secondly, according to them, I cry too much and I make them cry too.”

During the course of the interview, she also touched base on her experience with motherhood, stating, “When I became a mum, my first thought was that I just could not fail. I knew that this was one test I was going to ace… as this really was a question of life and wasted life.”



After becoming a mother, Kajol feels an overwhelming positivity which has engulfed her life. “My children make me want to be a better person and sometimes a more fun one. Being a mum added a lot to who I was, and it has only made me a better actor.”