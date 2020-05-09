Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s PDA-filled photo wins hearts

A PDA-filled throwback photo of Bollywood cerebrity couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol has won the hearts on social media platforms.



Ajay followed the trend of sharing throwback pictures and videos that has gone viral on social media platforms amidst lockdown.

The Tanhaji actor, who is spending quality time with family in self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown, turned to Instagram and shared the dazzling photo.

The black and white picture of Ajay and Kajol served major couple goals.

He captioned the post, “Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began.”

The endearing post received thousands of hearts within no time.



Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and they are the proud and doting parents of two children Nysa and Yug Devgn.