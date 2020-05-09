Kartik Aaryan reveals 'Love Aaj Kal' with Sara Ali Khan is his career's best performance

Kartik Aaryan has come forth revealing that he considers Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan as the best performance in his career so far.

Sharing a still from the sets of the movie, Aaryan wrote, "When you first dream of being in films, you act in front of the mirror and nail it every time, and the world of movies seems magical. Then you get a movie. You see the camera and are unnerved. It's bigger than the suitcase you brought to Mumbai. The bright lights seem to be scolding you for not landing on a one inch tape mark and wasting everyones time."

He went on to add, "The first few years become about trying not to look nervous. Then you get an Imtiaz Ali movie. The moment he narrates the story, you are pulled into a dream. I don't even remember seeing the camera on his set, he'd always be standing wherever I looked after cut. He was never at the monitor, he was by my side. The lights on Imtiaz Ali's set help you find those tape marks."

The actor further said, "And that too from some of my favourite filmmakers and people I most respect in the industry. How ironic that the making of this film felt most effortless. It would scare me to think of doing two characters in one movie. And here, I didn't even realise how smoothly I was being transitioned between #Veer and #Raghu."



"For an actor, there is no better environment than being In front of that mirror. Imtiaz Ali takes you there. This is the reason why so many great actors' greatest performances have been in Imtiaz Ali films," he said.

"Imtiaz Ali director nahi hain, jadugar hain (Imtiaz Ali is not a director but a magician)! Thank you sir for giving me the best performance of my career yet. @imtiazaliofficial #LoveAajKal," Aaryan concluded.