Ashvin Kumar recalls Irrfan Khan’s work ethic in times of injury

With news of Irrfan Khan’s passing sweeping across Bollywood, a National Award-winning filmmaker and Oscar-nominee opened up about his experiences working with the star.

Ashvin recalled his experiences making a film after dropping out of London Film School. At the time, the filmmaker was broke and had no money to pay an actor, however, when he requested Irrfan Khan to help him out with the film, the star elatedly offered his support for the film.

According to a report by IANS, Ashvin stated, “I wrote ‘Road To Ladakh’ keeping Irrfan bhai in mind. I needed his support and he did that quite willingly. I remember when we were in Delhi before leaving for Ladakh, that evening bhai had met with an accident. He injured his wrist. He had all the medical reason to back out as I was not paying him and he was voluntarily supporting the film."

"But he said, ‘I promised you, I will keep my words’. The more I got to know him, my respect for him as an individual amplified. He did not know back then that he had high altitude sickness, and we discovered that once we went to Ladakh. He was sick, with an injured wrist and living under extreme weather condition inside a tent like all of us. But he did not give up. He constantly supported us.”

Grieving his loss, Ashvin admitted, “Irrfan bhai had a tremendous sense of destiny and way ahead of his time. That is why perhaps he struggled much more than many, despite being so talented, in his short-lived career.”

“I so wanted to collaborate with him once again because every time I had word with him — especially when he visited London — I just realised he had so much to offer. He changed the scene in ‘alternative cinema’ and I wanted to make more film with him. In a way, emotionally, I feel cheated! Irrfan bhai left too soon.”