Saif Ali Khan recalls his experiences getting laid off from film opposite Kajol

Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood most well-known and critically acclaimed stars. His beginning into the industry was a show stopping endeavor. Unknown too many, Saif’s 1993 debut film Parampara was not his initial attempt into show business, instead, he was supposed to debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, but as kicked off of production due to a supposed lack of interest.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror the actor spoke at length about his experience on set and admitted that the while he was shooting a song with director, Rahul Rawail and his co-star, Kajol, he was instructed to break through fake cobwebs and emerge singing his given line, but the tricky bit was that Saif had to change his expressions in between both lines.

The actor ended up failing with the instructed task and was thus prompted by the director to leave the production, for there was not enough interest shown in his demeanor.

He was quoted saying, “I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’ (In the arms of love, why are you so afraid). It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai.’ Hai’ (In the arms of love, why are you so afraid)”

With his past experience behind him, Saif feels that at this point in his life he might be able to successfully shoot the same scene. “I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling.”